James “Tater” Clay Matthews, 93, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1927, in Madisonville to the late Clara Arnold Matthews and Albert Omer Matthews. James was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and he attended First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. He was formerly owner and operator of McGinnis and Matthews Construction. James’ greatest passion was traveling.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Elroy Matthews; and his sister, Omagene Matthews Fertig.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Velma McAnally Matthews; nieces, Sherry (Andy) Kirk, Laurie (Kurt) Wagner, both of Wyoming and Kimberly Major, of Georgia; nephews, Darel Fertig, of Texas, David (Danielle) Fertig, of Wyoming, Mark (Jane) Major, Paul (Liliana) Major, both of Georgia and David McAnally, of Kentucky; several great-nieces; and several great-nephews.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Pastor John Kalz officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to the First United Methodist Church Backpack Blessings 200 E. Center St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
