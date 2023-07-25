Glenn Miller, 81, of Madisonville, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at home. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a retired correctional officer with the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Survivors: son, Chris (Toni) Miller, and daughter, Kristal (Chris) Dexter.
Service: Noon Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
