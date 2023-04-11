HANSON — Jonell “Nina” Brown, 93 of Hanson, KY, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
She was born on October 4, 1929 in Madisonville to the late Carl Prichett and Helen Prichett Slaton, her husband of 68 years Paul Brown and brother, Colby Prichett.
Mrs. Brown was very kind, thoughtful and caring, she loved everybody and everybody loved her. If you knew her or even knew someone who knew her you probably have something she made in her wood shop. If you said you liked anything she had or made she insisted you take it, and wouldn’t have it any other way. She was very strong, determined and very independent. She will be forever loved and missed.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve (Marla) Brown of Henderson and David (Lisa) Brown of Hanson; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
