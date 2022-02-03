Kalie Christine Lavonshai Williams, 15, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Nortons Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Born August 3, 2006, a native of Madisonville, she was the daughter of Kevin Lavon Williams Sr. and Shala Charmaine Tandy Williams. She was a member of Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith in Nortonville.

Survivors include her parents of Madisonville; siblings Ky’Risha, K’Suan, Keira, Kevin Jr., and Kev’Von all of Madisonville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb.5 at Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith. Campus Pastor Joseph Horton will officiate. Burial is in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation and wake services will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and condolences can be shared with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.