William L. “Bill” (Whitey) McGar, 76, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born on September 30, 1945, in Earlington, to the late Claudia Kistner McGar and William Clyde McGar. He loved NASCAR and fishing. Bill was a proud Vietnam veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Beverly McGar; his sons, Barry McGar and David (Lorraine) McGar, both of Madisonville, and Billy McGar of Huntsville, Alabama; daughters, Sherry (Kevin) Gipson of Madisonville and Shelia (Dan) Duncan of Huntsville, Alabama; brothers, Charlie (Betty) McGar of Madisonville and Roger McGar of Louisville; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside entombment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Ryan McGar, Bradley McGar, Zachary Gipson, Brian Gipson, and Patrick Gipson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
