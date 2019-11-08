Nellie Edna Horn Starkweather, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2019, in Baptist Health Hospital after a long illness.
Nellie was born to Leonard and Rosie (King) Horn on Jan. 25, 1942, in Mine La Monte, Missouri. She married Stanley (Stan) Starkweather on Oct. 15, 1994, and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple has resided in Madisonville for the past 13 years and are formerly from Belleville, Illinois. Nellie was raised and spent most of her adult life in Columbia, Illinois. Nellie was employed by Greating's Market and Magna Bank in Columbia, Illinois, and Montesorri School in Belleville, Illinois.
Nellie was a member of Christview Fellowship. She and her husband created and maintained the library there that brought them much joy. She was an active member of Christview's small group Bible study held at the home of Jerry and Vendonna Rickard, the Madisonville Great Banquet community and also was a Sunday school teacher, former assistant secretary of the local AARP chapter, a kitchen helper for the Roots Recovery program and did various other volunteer activities after retirement.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her brothers, Floyd Thomas Dickerson, Troy Dickerson and Earl Horn; sisters-in-law Ruth Gladine Dickerson and Pauline Dickerson; sisters Minnie Kennon and Bonnie Neubauer; brother-in-law Lester Kennon; and father and mother-in-law Eldon and Dorothy Starkweather.
Nellie is survived by her husband, Stan of Madisonville; sister Mary Jane Owens of St. Louis; sister-in-law Cynthia (Starkweather) Snyder, niece Katherine (Snyder) Darr, and husband Corey, and great-nephew, Kyle, all of Jerseyville, Illinois; nieces Cathy (Kennon) Lilley, and husband Terry, and nephew Steven of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Bonnie Sellers of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri; and nephew Bob Sellers of Farmington, Missouri.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Terry Cates, Jerry Rickard, Chad Piper, Steve Starr, Terry Lilley, Derek Bannister, Scott Holmes and David Hendrix.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christview Fellowship, 2135 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
