PROVIDENCE — Amanda Fluellen, 35, of Providence, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown. Amanda was a member of Concord General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother and father, Tammy and James Lamb; daughters Ti’yah Fluellen and TayLauna Dillard; son TeVaughn Dillard; brother Jamie Lamb; stepson Devon Price; and stepdaughter Shaelyn Price.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Oakley Home Church Cemetery, Manitou. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
