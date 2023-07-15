Steven Parker Brown Sorrells, 33, of Madisonville, received his healing Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. He was born April 19, 1990, to Frank and Ruth (Parker) Sorrells of Nortonville. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville and worked for GE. He had an affinity for sports in general and enjoyed golf, and he was an avid University of Louisville fan. He also helped coach basketball, baseball, and football at South Hopkins Middle School, Hopkins County Central High School, and ABA. Most of all, Steven will be remembered for his testimony and unwavering faith throughout his illness. He was excited about becoming a father to the highly anticipated Jaxson Dean soon.
Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Parker, Brenda Brown, and Raymond and Oplin Sorrells.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Kara (Willis) Sorrells; soon-to-be and already loved son, Jaxson Dean Sorrells; parents, Frank and Ruth Sorrells of Nortonville; brother, Brock (Jenny) Sorrells of Nortonville; in-laws, Rick and Shirley Willis of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Amanda (Nathan) Bone of Nebo; brother-in-law, Derrick Willis of Madisonville; grandparents, Ruby Parker of Madisonville, Steve Brown of Central City and Martha Simms of Madisonville; and his cuddle buddy dog, Jasmine. He also proudly held the title of Cuncle and Uncle to Kyndal Bone, Kalie Willis, Erick Willis, Layla Sorrells, and Lacie Sorrells
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville, with Bro. Steve Rutherford and Bro. Nathan Bone officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers are Brock Sorrells, Kyndal Bone, Derek Saulsberry, Bradley Sadler, Michael Barish, and Austin Starks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the Steven Sorrells Memorial Fund for the benefit of Jaxson Sorrells at First United Bank in Madisonville.
Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville is handling the arrangements for the family.
