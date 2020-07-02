Richard Koen, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born March 16, 1935, in Chicago to the late Alida Stutvoet Koen and Fred Koen. Richard was formerly an accountant with Hughes Aircraft in California. He was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed traveling and volunteering at his church and within the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Arnett Koen; his brother, John Koen; and his grandson, Michael Hallum.
Survivors include his daughter, Joann Stanley of Crofton; his grandchildren, Steve (April) Hallum of Hanson, Jeremy Hallum of Madisonville and Michelle Crick of White Plains; and his great-grandchildren, Rebecca Hallum, Donovan Hallum, Tori Crick, Cory Hallum and Destin Hallum.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peebles Cemetery in Livingston, Texas, with Pastor Fred Huff officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville and Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas, are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.