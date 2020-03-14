Anna Lou Kirkwood, 86, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Kirkwood was born March 13, 1934, in Charleston to the late William Jordan Lanham and Lena Johnnie Lanham. She assisted her husband, Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood, for many years in his optometry practice in Dawson Springs. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
Preceding Mrs. Kirkwood in death are her parents; one sister, Madaline Oats; and three brothers, William Roe Lanham, Charles Lanham and William Lanham Jr.
Mrs. Kirkwood is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood of Dawson Springs; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dennis Murphy of Bowling Green; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy and JoAnn Lanham of Dawson Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Anna Lou Kirkwood at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rosedale Cemetery with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Public is invited.
Pallbearers include David Sewell, Bill Lanham, David Lanham, Dennis Murphy, Jason Lanham and Billy Allen.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.