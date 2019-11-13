Ella Mae Tabor Aldridge, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Nov. 22, 1929, in Providence to the late Truma and Elza Harkins. Ella graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1963. She retired as a school teacher, where she taught at Pride School and Waddill School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she loved attending and was active in her Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Val Orvel Tabor; her second husband, Charles Ray Aldridge; her son, Val Dwayne Tabor; and her sister, Estabel Buchanan.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Tabor, and his wife, Linnie, of Madisonville; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be her grandsons and her nephews.
May "mom" be happy wrapped in the arms of her God and find peace. --Wayne
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
