Margaret Lee Wilson Marks, 81, of Madisonville, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Margaret retired from Walmart and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her sons, William Marks and James Campbell; and daughters Darlene Sheppard, Debbie Baird and Louise Hopper.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.