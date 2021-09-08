Huland “H.L.” Lee Patton Sr., 96, of Madisonville, entered into his eternal rest at 2:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Born April 2, 1925, in Hillsboro, Tennessee, he was the son of the late George Patton and Allie McFarland. He was a Pentecostal and member of Gospel Assembly Church in Dawson Springs, a longtime farmer with Kington Farms in Madisonville and a U.S. Navy veteran serving as a ship’s cook third class and where he received the Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, American Champion Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Medal.
He also was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frances Louella Patton; a son, Huland Lee Patton Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Thomas; two brothers, Albert McFarland Jr. and Harvey McFarland; and two sisters, Margie Dean Morris and Ophelia Sharp.
He leaves behind to cherish loving memories with four daughters, Allie Liles, Dorothy Patton and Mary Patton, all of Madisonville, and Vickie Guice of Junction City, Kansas; a sister, Bobbie Jo (Calvin) Reaves of Cleveland; five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and two special friends, Katherine (Charlie) Kington of Madisonville.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Ben Butero will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy and Hopkins County Honor Guards. Visitation and wake services will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where condolences can be shared at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
