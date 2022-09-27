NORTONVILLE — Lawrence Edward Walker, 81, of Nortonville went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born December 4, 1940, to the late George Walker and the late Myrtle Seigers Pryor. He loved the Lord Jesus and was a member of Oak Hill Pentecostal Church and worked as a coal truck driver throughout his life to provide for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Reeson Walker; granddaughter, Jenna Moody; stepfather, William Pryor; sister, Mary Williams; and brothers, Donnie Walker, Rance Walker, and Benny Pryor.
Survived by his wife of 62 years, Gail Ann (Semchuck) Walker; children, Eddi Ann (Brian) Plock of Crofton, Larrie Sue (Tom) Moody of Madisonville, and Dustton Wade (Susie) Walker of Madisonville; grandchildren, David Lawrence (Samantha) Hook, Anna Gail (Travis) Hook, Ricci-Renee Stanley, Larrin (Jacob) Moody-Skimehorn, Averi (Baley) Lewis, Blake Moody, Leah Moody, Brytton Walker, and Rowan Walker; great-grandchildren, Addison, Jayden, Timothy, David, November, Autumn, Lawrence, Violet, Kayddon, and Colt; brother, Ray Gene Walker; sisters, Jenna Anderson and Billie Faye Babb; and beloved dog, Girl Lee.
The funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Pentecostal Church in Nortonville, with Bro. Robbie Knox officiating. Burial followed in New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dustton Walker, Brytton Walker, Tom Moody, Brian Plock, Ray Gene Walker, David Lawrence Hook, Jacob Skimehorn, and Baley Lewis.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.
