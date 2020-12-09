CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rachael Cork Jones Blackwell, 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina, entered her eternal home with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020, due to complications from a stroke.
She was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Coker, Alabama, to the late Florence E. Cork and John T. Moody Cork.
Rachael retired after 37 years with Bell South. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading, studying the Bible and serving the Lord in church, in her community or in her home. Her greatest joy was being with family and friends and serving them. Rachael was gracious, generous, selfless and kind. Simply put, she was a humble servant to the Lord and served others well. She was an example of quiet strength.
Being one of eight children, Rachael is survived by her brother, Douglas Cork of Vance, Alabama; and sister Sarah “Tiny” (J.D.) Beck of Ralph, Alabama; and was preceded in death by her sisters, Lillian Hollis and Lorraine Huggins; and her brothers, John Jr., Eugene and Frank Cork.
Rachael was first married to the late Bobby D. Jones for 26 years. Their surviving children are son Jeffrey A. (Karen) Jones of Gilbertsville; and daughter, Jill D. (Hugh) Hicks of Charlotte, North Carolina. They were preceded in death by their twin daughters, Shelly and Sherry. Rachael’s second marriage was to the late Andrew J. Blackwell for 22 years with two surviving stepsons, Kyle J. (Becky) Blackwell of Louisville and Brian S. Blackwell of Hendersonville, North Carolina. She has numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.
A private graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Saturday.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, as set forth by the governor, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding. Friends may visit following the service at the home of Jeff Jones, 857 Paddlewheel Road, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/project-leader/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.