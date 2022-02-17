Esther Norma Duncan, 64, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home in Madisonville.
Survivors: son, Brad (Mandy) Matheny; and daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Oakley.
Private service: 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The family asks that you contact them for the location of the service.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.