Mary Elizabeth Ivy, 78, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born March 22, 1942 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Arther Hamby and Lyda Hunsaker Hamby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene Ivy and sister, Gerald Dean Hooper.
She is survived by two sons, Randy (Bobbi) Ivy of Anton, KY and Ron Ivy of Manitou, KY; one brother, Bobby Morgan of Madisonville; two grandchildren; Wesley Ivy and Hannah Ivy; and two great grandchildren, Payton Ivy and Krew Tompkins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Monty Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Carl Winters, Wesley Ivy, Randy Ivy, Ron Ivy, Mike Gibbs, and Logan Thompkins.
With current Covid-19 guidelines, services and visitation will be open for the public until the funeral home’s capacity of 50 people has been reached.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
