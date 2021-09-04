Howard Trice, lovingly known as Pop, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born in Manitou on April 12, 1933, to the late Bernice Moore Trice and Finis Trice. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a truck driver from Landstar Ligon. Howard enjoyed watching NASCAR and Kentucky basketball. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Trice; brothers, Jerry Trice and Roy Trice; and sisters DeDe Wallace and Sue Ligon.
He is survived by his son, Ricky Duff of Sharpsburg, Georgia; daughters Robin Chappelear of Braselton, Georgia, and Kellee Kessler of Savannah, Georgia; stepson Ronnie Duff of White, Georgia; stepdaughters Beverly Dunagan of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Tina Lampton of Madisonville and Darlene Summers of Hopkinsville; brothers Paul Trice and James Trice; sisters Sandra Clayton and Jan Anderson; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Mark Eddings officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Home General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Paul Trice, James Trice, Jimmy Loden, Jonathan Loden, Brandon Lampton and Brian Martin.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
