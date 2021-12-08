Robert Lee Rhye, 69, of Madisonville, KY, passed away, December 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital.
He was born on February 23, 1952 in Chicago, IL, to the late Robert Earl Rhye and Eunice Pearl Tomes Rhye.
Robert loved listening to gospel music, going to church, going out to eat, and reading his Bible. His passion was automotive work.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Jenny, Donna, and Laura; his son, Matthew; his sisters, Rita Brown of Madisonville, Judy Howell of Rockport, In, Sandra Bowman of Madisonville, and Audry Rhye of Mortons Gap, KY,; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney James and Bro. Bob Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Jefferey Brown, Anthony Brown, and Chad Boze. Pallbearlettes will be Tammy Davis, Brooke Brown, and Madison Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be David Groves.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
