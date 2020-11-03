Jerry Douglas Roberts, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born January 3, 1943 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Chesley Roberts and Mary Elizabeth Josey Roberts. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Charles Roberts, and one sister-in-law, Margaret Roberts.
Jerry was an avid hunter and sportsman who loved hunting with his son. He loved black labs as his hunting partner. He was an expert welder and fabricator. He owned Jerry Roberts Trucking for over 40 years. He was a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. He collected antique vehicles and arrowheads. He was just an all around nice guy that people could always depend on.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly Ferguson Roberts of Madisonville; one son, Frank Douglas (Laurie) Roberts of Madisonville; one sister, Sandra Roberts Dupree of Mortons Gap, KY; two brothers, Bennie (Bennierene) Roberts and Dennis (Julie) Roberts all of Mortons Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Toby Roberts, David Roberts, Allen Dupree, Mitchell Dupree, Cameron Matheny, and Jay Richardson. Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Ferguson.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Molly’s Mutts. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
