James Douglas Vandiver, 90, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born April 5, 1930, in Madisonville to the late Nellie Boykin Vandiver and George Morris Vandiver. James was a U.S. Army veteran and was formerly a coal miner with Colonial Mines. He enjoyed working in the barn, taking care of the horses, and he enjoyed showing Tennessee Walking Horses. His greatest love was spending time with his family. James attended St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Vandiver, on Jan. 27, 2021; his four brothers; four sisters; and two half-sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Elaine (David) Terry of Madisonville; sons James Edward Vandiver and William Joseph Vandiver, both of Madisonville; granddaughters Anna (George) Carlton of Hanson and Amy E. Terry and Rachael E. Vandiver, both of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tondra Daugherty officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are David Terry, George Carlton, Philip Terry, Kenneth Fulcher, Sonny Turley and James Edward Vandiver.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’ memory to the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 163 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
