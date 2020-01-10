GARY, Ind. -- Sharon L. Fowler, 78, Gary, IN, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville, KY.
She was born January 25, 1941, in Sumner, IL to the late Lee Fiscus and Reba Lane Fiscus. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Fiscus, and grandchild, Jessie Fowler.
Sharon was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and worked in the office for cable companies. She enjoyed going fishing and camping in her earlier years.
She is survived by one daughter, Tracie Ramsey of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Mark Fowler of Gary, IN; two sisters, Sue (Bob) Morris of Demotte, IN and Peggy (Bill) Thompson of Portage, IN; one brother, Ray (Cathy) Fiscus of Lake Station, IN; three grandchildren, Jonathan Ramsey, Crystal Gunther, and Jessica James; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Indiana.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
