Helen Stephens, 74, of Earlington, KY, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun, KY.
She was born January 4, 1947, in Greenville, KY to the late Marie and Hubert Grace. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Wayne Stephens; and two sisters, Ruby Davis and Betty Grace.
She was a member of Suthard’s Missionary Baptist Church. She loved flowers, arts and crafts, going out to eat, and shopping.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Matthew) Lindsey-Stephens of Owensboro, KY, and Barbara (Charles) Stone of Slaughters, KY; and three grandchildren, Cassie Stone, Kyle Stone, and Elijah Lindsey-Stephens.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Suthard’s Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday October 4 and 10:00 A.M. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
