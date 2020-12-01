George Thomas “Tom” Dupree, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
Born Aug. 23, 1933, in Vicco, Perry County, to the late C.H. Dupree (1981) and Ethel Boring Dupree (2004). He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Zula Jernigan Dupree (2013); four brothers, Franklin “Deno” Dupree (1995), William A. Dupree (1996), James H. Dupree (1998), and Kenneth Dupree (2008).
Many knew him from his many years as a volunteer at Baptist Health Fitness Formula after his retirement, a position he greatly enjoyed. He was a Federal Mine Inspector with the Mine Safety and Health Administration from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. He took this job very seriously and cared dearly for the safety of all coal miners. He also was involved in setting up and judging Annual Mine Rescue Contests throughout western Kentucky. In 1968, he was selected from the Island Creek Coal Company Rescue Team to rush to Belle Isle, Louisiana, to rescue 21 men trapped in a salt mine. The rescue turned into a recovery, but the many families were thankful their loved ones were brought to the surface. A memorial was erected for the men who perished and also for the men recovered them. From 1956-1958, he was assigned to the 10th Infantry Division in Wurzburg, Germany as a Medic, and played on the Divisional Basketball Team in the European Theatre. He graduated from Madisonville High School In 1952 and was a member of the 2nd Region Championship Team that played in the State Tournament.
He last attended Earlington First Baptist Church with his sister-in-law, Sandra Dupree. He loved his family more than anything in the world and especially loved spending time with the little ones. He also loved to watch his Kentucky Wildcats.
He is survived by four children, Robyn (Paul) Staples, of Madisonville, Susan (Chris) Medley, of Louisville, Thomas (Christie) Dupree, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Tracye (Robert) Thompson, of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held Wednesday, December 2nd at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Matthew Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Brighton Cornerstone who took such great and loving care of their father.
Pallbearers will be his son Tommy Dupree and his grandsons Samuel Medley, Michael Medley, Alex Medley, Sean Whitfield and Jason Staples.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.