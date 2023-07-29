Tina Louise Hill, 77, of Madisonville, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born July 27, 1946, in Leatherwood to the late Whit Cinnamon and Madeline Robinette Cinnamon. Tina attended Parkview United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and loving on her grandchildren. She also enjoyed making candy and sewing. She also worked for RMC for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Mayhew, and her brother, Tommy Cinnamon.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Hill; son, David (Amy) Hill of Madisonville; sister, Susie (Darrell) Collinsworth of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Preston Hill and Spencer Hill.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. J.W. Durst officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Parkview United Methodist Church.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
