Marcia Ann Hobgood, 63, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 3, 1956, in Madisonville, she was born to the late James Hobgood and Ruby Woodard Hobgood. She worked as a dietary aide at Senior Citizens Nursing Home, now Hillside Center, in Madisonville and attended Madisonville High School. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, James Hobgood and Authur Hobgood; and one sister, Sueada Stafford.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her companion of 24 years, Gary Gude of Madisonville; one son, Tony Hobgood of Madisonville; one daughter, Latoya Hobgood of Louisville; one stepson, Earl Tinsley of Hopkinsville; three stepdaughters, Erica Jordan, Latoya Gude and Monica Gude, all of Hopkinsville; four brothers, Thomas (Molly) Hobgood and Marvin Hobgood, both of Rochester, New York, Terry Hobgood of Madisonville and Jerry Hobgood of Atlanta; four sisters, Paula Snorton of Seagoville, Texas, Linda Black of Rochester and Adell (Oliver) Wilkes and Carol Poston, both of Madisonville; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville. Elder Marvin Hightower will deliver her home-going eulogy. Burial will be in Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. We encourage all attendees to wear a mask due to COVID-19 restrictions. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements. Share condolences or plant a tree in her memory at www.elliott mortuarycares.com.
