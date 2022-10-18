Mrs. Margie Dean Chappell, 96, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born June 7, 1926 to the late John H. Foreman and Katie Hults Foreman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Chappell; a son, Michael Norman Chapell, a daughter, Katy Chapell Honour, and two grandsons, Christopher Michael Chapell, and Douglas Honour.
Mrs. Chappell was a member of the Dawson Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Marsha Ramsey Chapell Jones of Madisonville; two granddaughters, Leslie (Mike) Arthur of Brentwood, TN, Emily Honour (Matthew) Barry of Louisville, KY; one step granddaughter, Michelle (Scott) Rose of Louisville; one step grandson, Shawn (Katie) Browning of Lexington; 10 grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Browning, Mike Arthur, Matthew Barry, Scott Rose, Zachary Rose and Marshall Gray.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Olive Branch Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.