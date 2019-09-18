Edward Wayne Gamblin, 83, of Madisonville, KY passed away on September 16th in his home.
He was born on November 7, 1935 to the late Edward Lee and Susie Estelle Gamblin. He was also preceded in death by his son, Edward Wayne Gamblin, II, one sister, Linda Sue Gossett, three brothers, Jim Gamblin, Bill Gamblin, and Michael Gamblin; and one great granddaughter, Carleigh Gamblin.
He left this world to join his beloved wife, Annetta June Jarboe Gamblin of 61 wonderful years.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired machinist at Providence Machine Incorporated. He enjoyed time with his family, fishing, painting ceramics with his wife, and taking pride in his garden and sharing it with others.
He is survived by two brothers, Rick Gamblin and Dale Gamblin; one sister, Mary Gray; his daughter, Teresa Ann Staton of Madisonville; his son, David Lee (Karen) Gamblin of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Kris (Chele) Dunlap, Kristian (Randall) Word, Ben (Kelsey) Gamblin, Brad Gamblin, Mitchell (Megan) Gamblin, Jessica (Joe) Barton, and Zach (Ashley) Gamblin; great grandchildren, Coty Thomas, Hallie (Austin) Redden, Kristoffer Dunlap, Kayleigh Ferrell, Cedric Gamblin, Jack Gamblin, Rori Barton, Duncan Gamblin, Maelyn Gamblin, and Maverick Dunlap.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Bennett and Bro. Sammy Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Zach Gamblin, Coty Thomas, Ben Gamblin, Kristoffer Dunlap, Brad Gamblin, and Mitch Gamblin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.