Lurena Johnson, 82, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Lurena was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was born Jan. 21, 1940, and spent her years spreading love, joy, sarcasm, and sass to any and all around her.
She attended Rosenwald Branch Street School where she was a cheerleader and graduated as salutatorian. She also attended Watterson College. She would later move to Louisville where she worked at Atlantic Richfield for 15 years. After moving back to Madisonville, she was employed with Speed Queen, Hopkins County Child Support Office, and Hopkins County Employment Office where she retired in 2013. She was very active in her church and community serving as part of the deacon committee.
Lurena was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Some of her favorite pastimes included card games with her friends and family, and she could always be found baking up something sweet. She enjoyed being around family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Radford Owens; father, Lawrence Owens Sr.; daughter, Lucretia Arnett; sister, Cora Lee Owens; and brothers, James Owens, Lawrence “Larry” Owens Jr., and William Owens.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Monica Renee Johnson Brody and Darryl (Donna) Owens; six grandchildren, L’Mer Owens, Jaron Owens, Cameron (Rachelle) Johnson, Camille Johnson, L’Dawn Arnett, and Earl (Caitlin) Brody; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masons & Sons Funeral Home.
