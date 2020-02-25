Adrienne Nicole Craig, 34, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Ms. Craig was born on Feb. 24, 1985, in Lexington, to Phillip Craig and Lisa O’Reilly.
Adrienne is survived by her parents, Lisa O’Reilly and Kevin O’Reilly, of Dawson Springs, and Phillip and Marlisa Craig, of Nortonville; maternal grandparents, Donna and Clayborn Hunter, a sister and brother-in-law, Kayleigh and Michael Starzyk, of Bristol, Conneticut; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip II and Jessica Craig, of Owensboro, Bryan and Nicole Crook, of Georgetown, a brother, Brandon Crook, of Madisonville, a special brother, Dusty (Jessica) Vinson of Dawson Springs, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ms. Craig was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emery Gene Craig Sr., Effie Lou Craig and Alfred O’Reilly and a niece, Lyla Craig.
Visitation for Adrienne Nicole Craig will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Bobby Bowers officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
