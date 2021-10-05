William “Bill” Donald Little, 89, of Providence, passed away on Saturday October 2, 2021 at his residence.
He was born January 7, 1932 to the late Bert C. and Mertie Murphy Little. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wilbert Little.
Billy was an Elder at Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 1973 to 2021. He retired from Providence State Bank as President after 38 years and continued to serve on the Independence Bank Board after retirement for several years. He was in the Air Force and graduated from Providence High School and Bowling Green Business University.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Charlotte Brown Little; his daughters, Laura Hendon Johnson, of Providence, and Amy (Troy) Hendon-Smith, of Hanson; and his grandchildren, Kelsey May, Logan May, Isaac Johnson, and Erin Johnson.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery with the Rev. James Messer officiating.
Pallbearers will be Troy Smith, Carroll Brown, Logan May, Isaac Johnson, Kelsey May, and Erin Johnson.
Military services will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.