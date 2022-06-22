Bro. J.D. Graddy, 97, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN.
Born March 31, 1925, to the late Owen and Alma (Berry) Graddy, he was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army, a Purple Heart recipient, earned EAME Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars and a Bronze Star Medal.
After proudly serving his country, he returned home to work at Fox Lumber Co. in Nortonville for over 30 years.
He has been a Methodist Pastor for 52 years and was recently still preaching at White Plains United Methodist Church. His family lovingly refer to him as D Daddy and will cherish having his guidance over the years.
Preceded in death by his wife, Pauline (McIntosh) Graddy; granddaughter, Pamela Oglesby; and siblings, Nan, Lucille, Katherine, Elijah and Charles.
Survived by his great-grandchildren, Joey (Tessa) Oglesby who was his Best Buddy, Kim (Jim) Hurless and J.T. (Laura) Oglesby; niece, Faye Prowse; nephew, Joe McIntosh; siblings, Bobby Graddy, Nora Dixon, Mae Pryor and Doshia Crump; several great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved church family.
Service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Shane Browning and Bro. Ron Henn officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery with military funeral honors provided by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Joey Oglesby, Marc Oglesby, J.T. Oglesby, Jim Hurless, Frank Franklin and Bobby McIntosh. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe McIntosh and Steve Barnes.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.