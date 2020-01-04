Arthur "Art" Maurice Yarbrough, 98, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at home. He was born Feb. 16, 1921, on a small farm outside Earlington, to Clarence and Maxie (Rayburn) Yarbrough. In World War II, he was a flight engineer on a B-24 Bomber, which crashed in Italy. He was badly burned and spent three months in the hospital in Bari, Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He caught a ride home in a B-17, commandeered without permission, by a sergeant. The crew spent two weeks in the Azores making excuses to keep staying another day.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Eilene Knox, and they moved to Lexington, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree at UK on the GI Bill. After working at the aircraft factory in Evansville, they moved to Madisonville and opened The Lawn & Garden Center in Madisonville in 1956 and ran it until 2013 when Eilene passed and it was turned over to his sons, John and Mark. He is survived by sons John Yarbrough of Earlington and Mark Yarbrough of Madisonville. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
