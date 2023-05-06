Terry “Poppy” Wayne Cullen, 82, of Madisonville, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home. He was a federal mine inspector and member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Tressa Abbott Cullen; daughters, Tammy (Bill) Stephenson and Tandi (Dan) Watkins; and brother, Donnie Cullen.
A private funeral service was held Friday, May 5, 2023, with a private burial following.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Teen Challenge South, 231 KY-2839, Dixon, KY 42409.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.