Marvin Kenneth Davis, 77, of Madisonville, formerly of St. Louis, entered into his eternal rest at 9:57 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Born July 23, 1943, in Wheatcroft, he was the son of the late O.D. Davis and Alma Brooks Davis. He was a faithful member of Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he served on the board of trustees. He was a retired social worker with St. Patrick’s Center in St. Louis, a self-employed business owner of Associated Maintenance Service in St. Louis, a U.S. Navy veteran, where he fought bravely in the Vietnam War, and a graduate of Hampton University H.B.C.U.
in Virginia.
He also was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Davis; and three sisters, Gene Davis, Annette Davis and Barbara Sue Davis.
Survivors include his son, Dontonio Demarco Davis of Brooklyn, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated noon Wednesday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor LaBarron F. McAdoo Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with military honors. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Masks are required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where you can share your condolences at www.elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.