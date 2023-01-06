John Baptist Knight, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 30, 1935, in Crofton, KY, to the late Odie Pearl Henderson Knight and David Ellison Knight.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Sue Cunningham Knight; son, Bruce (Bonnie) Knight of Hanson, KY; daughter, Diane (Jerry) Hancock-Caudill of Hanson; grandsons, David (Diana) Knight of Goshen, IN; Stuart (Isabel) Hancock and Phillip (Kim) Knight, both of Madisonville, and Joshua (Lauren) Knight of Hanson; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.harrisfuneralinc.com
