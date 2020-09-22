Robert “Bob” Townsend Jr., 90, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Eldorado Rehab and Healthcare in Eldorado, Illinois. Robert was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Dixon, to the late Robert and Daisy Townsend. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a heavy equipment operator prior to his retirement.
Robert was preceded in death by five sisters, Rosie Gwynn, Betty Cannon, Pat Pearis, Doris Willingham, and Frances Joy Clark; a granddaughter, Chellie Parker; and a grandson, Garret Parker.
Robert is survived by three children, Larry (Angie) Townsend, of Sebree, Bobby (Lisa) Townsend, of Eldorado, Illinois, and Mary Townsend, of Madisonville; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed raccoon hunting, riding his mule Jackson, watching old western movies and spending time with his family.
Robert left behind so many wonderful memories and will be sadly missed.
