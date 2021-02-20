GREENVILLE — Laura Alma Robinson Combs, 80, of Greenville, affectionately known as “Candy Lady,” was born May 8, 1940, and died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville after a short illness.
The Muhlenberg County native became a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Madisonville before moving to Greenville to care for her ailing mother. She changed her membership back home to First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, serving on the Matrons Board, Usher Board and assisting in the culinary department.
Her educational background consisted of attending Drakesboro Community in Drakesboro, West Kentucky Vocational Technical School in Paducah and the Muhlenberg County Vocational School in Powderly. She worked in the Hopkins County Hospital as a ward clerk, Regional Medical Center in medical records and served the community as a beautician. Her hobbies included the love of knitting, flowers, reading magazines and anything dealing with shopping.
Her parents, John A. and Ruth E. Robinson; one brother, John A. Robinson III; and one granddaughter, McKenzie Leigh Combs, all preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons; Leon (Regina) Combs Jr. of Greenville and Lamont (Christina Civils) Combs of Madisonville; special niece and great-nephew, Morgan Robinson and Jaxon Robinson, both of Louisville; five grandchildren, Rashad Combs of Madisonville, Montaya Combs of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Lamontazia Combs, Travi’El Civils and Ty’Rese Mosby, all of Madisonville; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in West End Cemetery in Greenville. The officiant will be the Rev. John Lee III and the eulogist will be the Rev. Terrence Minor.
Family and friends attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
