WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Navy veteran, Richard Ostrander, 58, of West Columbia, South Carolina, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born Feb. 5, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Madeline Borelli Ostrander and Louis Ostrander. He was employed with AT&T as an installer and was formerly employed with loss prevention at the Pantry and several other businesses. Richard enjoyed going to the zoo and aquariums and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Ostrander; and his sister, Denise Ostrander Soffa.
Survivors include his daughters, Jackie (Keith Starks) Ostrander and Natalie (Bradley) Dickerson, both of Madisonville; son Tim (Patty) Ostrander of Gaston, South Carolina; sister Peggy Tompkins of Massachusetts; grandchildren Madeline Dickerson, Karson Starks, Trey Starks, Ashton Dickerson and Olivia Starks; former wife and friend, Christine Ostrander; dear friend, Barbara Beard; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue, 248 State Route 983, Dixon, KY 42409.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
