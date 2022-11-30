DALTON — Mary Leatrice Brown McNeily, 93, of Dalton, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Ms. McNeily was born August 24, 1929, in Dalton to the late Earl Brown and Bura McGregor Brown. She was a graduate of Dalton High School and attended Bowling Green Business College. Ms. McNeily worked all of her life until age 65 for accounting firms in Madisonville beginning with Mr. Dillingham whose office was located above the Baker & Hickman Department Store, and in later years she continued to work with this same firm, with differing owners, in a different location which became Hoskins & Francis, and finally, York, Neal, and Associates CPA Firm.
After retiring at age 65 from York, Neal, and Associates, Ms. McNeily began to work with Beshear Funeral Home on a part-time basis as the Office and Bookkeeping Specialist where she would continue until the fall months of 2021 at the age of 92. She was a strength of character always being dependable, kind, capable, professional, and totally reliable. She was a member of the Dalton Missionary Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Harold McNeily; and a sister, Nancy Thomason.
Ms. McNeily is survived by four sons, Michael (Linda Clark) McNeily of Manitou; Douglas McNeily of Providence; Jonathan (Denae Watson) McNeily of Dalton, and Jason (Dee Ann Rucker) McNeily of Bowling Green; sister, Ruth E. Buchanan of Madisonville; twelve grandchildren, Eric, Chris, Cody, Caleb, Jessica, Kyndel, Kylee, Kayla, Zach, Avery, Mikayla, and Nathan; and two great-grandchildren, Mavrick and Maylee.
The funeral service for Mary Leatrice McNeily will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Dalton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
