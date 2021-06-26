Joseph D. Farr II, 51, formerly of Rossville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Joey was born and raised in the North Georgia area but had made his home in Kentucky for the past 14 years. He loved fishing, hunting and living in the country.
Joey was preceded in death by his son, Cameron Moss; brother Michael Lane Farr; and father Thomas Joseph Farr.
Survivors include his son, Michael Joseph Farr; mother Jenny Lynn (Eddie) Saffels; sisters Rhonda Lynn Massey, Stephanie Lynn (Michael) Mertens and Chrissie Saffels; brother Curtis Saffels; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local hospice. Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory in Rossville, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.