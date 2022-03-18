Margrette (Margie Nell) Nell Johnson, 91, of Providence, KY, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born October 15, 1930, in Wheatcroft, KY, to the late Eugene Lawrence and Janie Molin Lawrence. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Pete)Johnson; her son, Thomas (Tom) Eugene Johnson; and her sister, Hazel Morris.
Margrette was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She accepted Christ at an early age.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Webb of Indianapolis; her special friend, Tonia Morrow; her grandchildren, Robin (Mitchell) Rountree, Taylour Webb, and Centera Webb; her great-grandchildren, Dasia, Asia, Velvet, Brooke, Kai, and Ivy; her nephew, Wayne Brown; great-nephews Terrance and Joshua; great-niece Andrea, and seven great-great-grandchildren; Sincere, Tavares, Sarah, Rain, Sunset, Aurora, and Sariyah; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
