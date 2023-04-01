NEBO — Pamela Kaye Wilson, 70, of Nebo, KY passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born October 7, 1952 in Providence, KY to the late Curt Prow and Ruth E. Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Wilson; two brothers, Richie Haslam and Jamie Pendergraff; sister, Dotti Keister; and step-father, David Stevens.
Pamela enjoyed playing with her grandkids, gardening, and the University of Kentucky. She was really big into family, cooking, and taking care of her people. She also spent her time enjoying needlework, and loved bowling.
She is survived by; one daughter, Saundra Wilson of Madisonville; one son, David “Spud” (Jessica) Wilson of Henderson, KY; two sisters, Wilma Haggard of Evansville, IN and Debbie (Ronnie) Heidrich of Pride, KY; three brothers, Shawn (Anita) Prow of Monett, MO, Brian Prow of Springfield, MO; and Dwight Prow of Springfield, MO; and four grandchildren, Lucian Moore, Kaitlyn Wilson, Tyler Wilson, and Eliot Wilson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
