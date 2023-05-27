DAWSON SPRINGS — Mark Eugene Robards, 61, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah. Mark served his country in the United States Army and was a self-employed excavator.
Survivors: daughter, Stephanie (Alan) Giffin; brother, Dr. Michael Robards; and sisters, Shirley Ann (Paul) Hiltz, Rebecca Davisson, and Susan (Bruce) Wells.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
