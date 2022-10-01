Larry Dee Sissom, 67, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Macon, Georgia with family members by his side Sept. 28, 2022. He was born in Hopkins County August 19, 1955.
He worked for Peabody Coal for many years as a welder, fabricator, and heavy equipment operator, and later in life, he opened his own businesses in the automotive industry. Those businesses included a car dealership called B & J Auto Sales, which he named after his two children, Benjamen and Jennifer, and a body shop called Sissom’s Collision Center in Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neltcie Rene Sissom and Leonard D. Sissom, and his dearly loved rescue puppy, Ollie.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jesse) Nemitz; son, B.J. Sissom; brother, Leonard (Patti) Sissom; and puppy, Sassy.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Madisonville at a later date. The time and the place of the celebration will be announced on Facebook for anyone who would like to gather and talk about any memories they shared with Larry.
