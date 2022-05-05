Ida Simms Ashby, 92, of Madisonville, KY, died at her residence on April 29, 2022.
She was born in Madisonville on June 6, 1929 to the late Samuel Goebbel Simms and Ruby Lorene Franklin Simms. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Davis Owen Simms and James Clifton “Hoss” Simms; and her beloved husband, H.D. Ashby.
Ida was married for 72 years to Hugh David “Bud” Ashby and was a lifelong member of Madisonville First Baptist Church. She graduated high school in 1947 from Madisonville High School and spent most of her career working for Farmer’s Bank in Madisonville where she eventually became one of its Vice Presidents. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, working in her yard, playing cards, watching movies, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Clark (Karen) Ashby of Hanson, KY; her three grandchildren, Kristin (Carlos) Ashby Nivia of Alexandria, VA, Amber (Kevin) Faris of Lexington, KY, and Cory (Leslie Bhattacharyya) Ashby of Colorado Springs, CO; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Rhett Faris of Lexington, KY.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
A private burial will follow for family only in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Nivia, Kevin Faris, Cory Ashby, Chess Riddle, Dennis Jessup, and Dick Durban.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
