Christa Elfride Maria Funk Milum, 87, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on December 20, 1934, in Mannheim, Germany, to the late Helene Funk and Max Funk. She retired from G.E. as a machine operator. She loved to order from Publishers Clearing House. Christa loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Manitou.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, David Lee Milum, Sr; sisters, Kitte Hildmann, Ruth Donati, and Erika Steiner; and daughters, Lorene Milum and Belinda Kaye Milum.
Survivors include her sons, David Milum Jr. of Terre Haute, Indiana, Timothy Milum of Eddyville, Kevin (Teresa) Milum of Mooreville, Indiana, and Alan (Tammy) Milum of Terre Haute, Indiana; daughter, Shirley Funk of Germany; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Peanut.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are David Milum Jr., Alan Milum, Kevin Milum, Paul Milum, Franky Funk, and Calvin Milum.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
