Adolphus “Doc” Chester Smith was born to the late Thomas Livingston Chester and Mary Katherine Smith Sketcel April 12, 1949, in Madisonville. He departed this life Sunday, May 8, 2022.
He was a graduate of Madisonville High School and later went on to become a certified electrician.
Adolphus “Doc” accepted Christ and united with Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville where he sang in the choir and served on the Trustee Board.
Doc was employed at Birmingham Bolt for 15 years. He retired from Hopkins County after 20 years of service. He also worked at a nursing facility for seniors until he decided to take it easy at home.
Doc leaves fond memories to his children, Beverly Lewis (Lynwood Sr.), Venolia Johnson, Tracey Brewer (David), Marc Smith (Kiana), and Tamela Thomas (Tracy); grandchildren: Lynwood Jr., Erica Rushing (Jermonte), Eriq Harris, DeMarco Washington, Dashia Washington, Stephan Thomas, Stephanie Smith, LaRiah Washington, Tylei Thomas, Trestan Thomas, Zephani Hodges, and Blessyn Thomas; great-grandchildren, Omar Rushing, Zhea Rushing, Yasmine Rushing, Lynn Rushing, Allison Rushing, and Kha’Layah Coates; loyal companion, Fannie Morris; and a host of family and friends.
The service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 309 Graves Street, Madisonville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the service.
