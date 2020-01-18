Rachel Mae Scott Abbott, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Abbott was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Clarence A. Scott and Louise Scott. She was a loving mother, retired from Goodyear Tire in Madisonville and was of the Pentecostal faith. Mrs. Abbott loved crafts, making beautiful quilts, which she enjoyed giving to friends, and oil painting. Her heart’s desire was the rearing of her seven children, the family she always wanted.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 65 years, Parlon B. Abbott (departed April 4, 2010); a daughter, Edith Suttle; a grandson, Jessie Abbott; and a great-granddaughter, Krista Huddleston.
Survivors include a daughter, Edna Freece of Dawson Springs; five sons, Billy Abbott and James Abbott, both of Arizona, Robert “Bobby” (Pam) Abbott of St. Charles, Frank Abbott of St. Charles and Parlon “Perry” (Rhonda) Abbott of Dawson Springs; a sister, Dorothy J. Crick of Evansville, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Kenneth Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation for Mrs. Rachel Scott Abbott will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
