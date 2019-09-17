Lawana Allinder Noffsinger, 58 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born February 23, 1961 in Madisonville to the late JD Allinder and Mary Lovelace Allinder.
She was a huge Nashville Predators fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Noffsinger; two daughters, Ashley (Brandon) Brewer and Mary Beth Noffsinger all of Madisonville; one sister, Carolyn Allinder (Ronnie) Polley of Madisonville; two brothers, Michael Allinder of Biloxi, MS and Tom (Karen) Allinder of Henderson, KY; and three grandchildren, Lukas Brewer, Kate Brewer and Asher Brewer.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Tanya Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tom Allinder, James Stokes, Brandon Brewer, Lane Steed, Mario Vargas, Patrick Polley, Matthew Allinder, and Ronnie Polley. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Allinder, Lukas Brewer, Asher Brewer, and Kate Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins Co.
Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
